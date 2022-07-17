Phillies vs. Marlins: Phils ride Aaron Nola to sweep, end their Miami Misery

Phillies end their Miami Misery, ride sweep of Fish into All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MIAMI – Trips to Miami haven’t been much fun for the Phillies in recent seasons.

They traveled here in September 2020, chasing a playoff berth, and lost five of seven games on their way to missing the postseason for a ninth straight season.

Their playoff hopes took a beating here again last season as they lost six of nine games under the dome in Little Havana and missed the postseason for a 10th straight year.

Back in April, in the days of Joe Girardi, the Phils played their first road series of the new season in Miami and lost three of four.

Things are different for the Phillies now.

Girardi was replaced by Rob Thomson on June 3 and since then the Phillies have been pretty much en fuego.

Even Miami isn’t such a bad place for them anymore.

The Phillies rolled into the All-Star break with a 4-0 road win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Nola pitched brilliantly and Alec Bohm, Matt Vierling and Yairo Munoz had big hits as the Phils swept the three-game series from the Marlins and finished an up-and-down, nine-game road trip on the plus side with five wins and four losses.

The sweep was the Phillies’ first in Miami since September 13-15, 2010, back when the opponents were still called the “Florida Marlins” and played their games north of town in the home of the Miami Dolphins. The Phillies’ starting pitchers in that long ago series were Joe Blanton, Cole Hamels and Roy Halladay.

In this series, the starting pitchers were Kyle Gibson, Ranger Suarez and Nola. They were all very good. So, too, was the bullpen. In the series, Phillies pitching allowed just 13 hits and one run over 27 innings. That’ll win you some ballgames.

“Outstanding,” Thomson said of the pitching. “Everyone.

“Win the road trip, win another series, sweep these guys who we’ve had problems with in the past. It’s a confidence builder. It gives us momentum going into the break. Rest up and come back out firing.”

The Phillies head into the All-Star break at 49-43. Though they are tied in the standings with the St. Louis Cardinals for the third and final NL wild-card spot, they control that position based on winning their season series with the Cardinals.

So, in other words, the Phillies control their own destiny, at least as far as breaking their annoying postseason drought.

“We’ve still got 70 games to go,” Thomson said. “It’s a long way. Take it one game, one series at a time and keep fighting.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the second half brings,” All-Star Kyle Schwarber said.

After sputtering the first two months, the Phils turned their season around by jumping on Schwarber's back and going 19-8 in June. They are 9-6 so far in July. The club has responded brilliantly to the managerial change and is 27-14 under Thomson. The team's run differential for the season is now up to plus-62, the highest it's been heading into the break since the 2011 team was 89 runs on the plus side.

“I think this is how we envisioned it,” Schwarber said. “There will be good months and there will be bad months. We were all kind of figuring it out early on. To see the way everyone has rallied around the group -- it’s really cool to see how this group became such a team now. Everyone loves each other and that’s what it’s going to take.

“I’m sure in the second half there might be a little more adversity. You never know. But I know that we’ll be more than equipped to face that. I’m not going to put anything past this group.”

Nola had a difficult outing Monday night in St. Louis. He gave up five runs in seven innings and took the loss. He bounced back in a big way Sunday. He allowed just four hits, all singles, walked none and struck out 10 over 8 1/3 innings. Two of the hits he gave up came with one out in the ninth, prompting Thomson to go to Jose Alvarado for the final two outs.

The bats supported Nola with four runs in the fourth inning against lefty Trevor Rogers. Nick Castellanos, who had a disappointing first half, started it off with a single. Bohm and Vierling had back-to-back RBI doubles and Munoz, who got the start at second base as Bryson Stott was held out against the lefty, doubled the lead with a two-run homer to left.

That was all the Phillies needed. They are 40-16 when they score four or more runs.

The Phils scattered for the All-Star break after the win. Four days of rest and recovery for everyone except Schwarber, who is headed to Los Angeles for the Home Run Derby on Monday night and the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. His first-round opponent in the Derby: Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols.

“That guy’s a legend,” Schwarber said. “It’s kind of like a little childhood dream to go up against him.”