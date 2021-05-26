Phillies vs. Marlins Highlights
Hoskins, Velasquez lead the Phillies to a 2-0 win
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm.
Vince Velasquez pitched three-hit ball for six innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 2-0 Tuesday night. The Phillies won hours after putting slugger Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left forearm. Scratched from his previous start because of finger discomfort on his pitching hand, Velasquez (2-0) struck out five and walked three.
The Miami Marlins are gaining ground in the tight NL East, one game out of first place and not about to celebrate. “You chase a team and you’re down one; two days later if you lose a couple in a row, you’re in last place,” manager Don Mattingly said with a chuckle. Miami won for the fifth time in six games when Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single to help beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 Monday night.
Rhys Hoskins gives the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the top of the 4th, as he crushes a two-run homer into the stands in left
