Phillies vs. Marlins: Garrett Stubbs rescues Phillies with walk-off homer
Garrett Stubbs' walk-off homer rescues Phillies, wins them a series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Garrett Stubbs belted a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. The Phillies were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position before Stubbs' blast.
It gave the Phillies a series win over the Marlins and improved their record to 32-31.
