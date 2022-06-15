Phillies vs. Marlins: Garrett Stubbs rescues Phillies with walk-off homer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Salisbury
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Marlins
    Miami Marlins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Philadelphia Phillies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Garrett Stubbs
    Garrett Stubbs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Garrett Stubbs' walk-off homer rescues Phillies, wins them a series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Garrett Stubbs belted a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Phillies a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon. The Phillies were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position before Stubbs' blast.

It gave the Phillies a series win over the Marlins and improved their record to 32-31.

(more coming)

Recommended Stories