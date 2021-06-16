Phillies vs. Dodgers Highlights
Betts belts go-ahead homer in 5-3 win vs. Phillies
The Giants trailed 7-0 after the top of the second inning on Monday night but roared all the way back.
Manny Ramirez and D'Angelo Ortiz, sons of Boston Red Sox legends Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, showed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
He was the only person in the cove. Sort of.
Ahead the whole way, the Arizona Diamondbacks watched in almost disbelief when Mike Yastrzemski connected. The Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Yastrzemski hit a grand slam with two outs in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night. Arizona led 7-0 in the second inning, but couldn’t hold on and lost its 12th in a row overall.
The Yankees got back in the win column on Tuesday, taking down the Blue Jays, 6-5.
Video of the incident was shared to Facebook and parks and police departments said they were investigating.
Hank Cherry became the fourth angler in the 51-year history of the Bassmaster Classic to repeat as champion, doing so with an unusual catch.
Aaron Rodgers had an interesting choice of shirt at his first public appearance since Packers president Mark Murphy called him a 'complicated fella.'
The UFC will give the Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill booking another shot.
Kevin Durant posted a historic playoff triple-double as the Brooklyn Nets came back to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.
The pairing we've all been waiting for.
Trae Young has a reputation as someone who plays to the refs' whistle, and this play in Game 4 reinforced it severely. By Adam Hermann
At 33-32, fans have been calling for major shakeup in the front office and the roster. That could be coming, but in a postseason push, rather than a rebuild, according to Yankees GM Brian Cashman.
49 points and 48 minutes from Kevin Durant. What a night.
Harold Varner III once brought a buddy along to play with Michael Jordan at Slaughterhouse 23. It went about as well as you might expect.
Raiders QB Derek Carr named one of the biggest 'losers' of the offseason
The Boston Red Sox announced multiple roster moves on Monday, including a trade for a relief pitcher and designating right-hander Ryan Weber for assignment.
White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodn hit Rob Manfred for not suspending any Astros players while talking about MLB's crackdown on foreign substances.
Luke Voit's rehab assignment has been moved from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset.
Ryan Boyer discusses Austin Gomber's incredible run in Tuesday's Daily Dose.