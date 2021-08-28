Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Phillies win wild one, but have Bradley and Realmuto joined walking wounded?

Phillies win wild one, but have Bradley and Realmuto joined walking wounded? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

How does one even begin to sum up the crazy day the Phillies had on Friday?

With three players going on the COVID-related injured list?

With the start of the game being delayed 25 minutes so the Phillies could make sure catcher J.T. Realmuto’s COVID test came back negative?

With Bryce Harper and Realmuto both stroking big hits to help the Phillies carry a two-run lead into the ninth?

With closer Ian Kennedy giving up a two-run homer in the ninth to squander the lead as the team reached a club-record 26 blown saves?

With the news that Archie Bradley and Realmuto are both battling some type of shoulder problem?

With Brad Miller coming up huge with a game-tying two-run homer in the 10th?

With Jean Segura dunking a bloop hit into right field to give the Phillies a 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 11 innings at Citizens Bank Park?

Yeah, you have to start there.

Segura’s fourth walk-off hit this season gave the Phils just their fifth win in the last 16 games, but it was huge – for a lot of reasons.

One, it prevented them from going 0-5 against the Diamondbacks, owners of the worst record in the National League, over the last 11 days.

And, two, it prevented them from losing ground to Atlanta, who beat the Giants. The Phils are 5 1/2 games behind the Braves.

“It was huge because the way we’ve played lately has not been great,” Segura understated. “To come from behind and get the win was very good for us.”

Kennedy gave up a two-run homer to Norristown native Christian Walker in the top of the ninth as the Diamondbacks tied the game at 4-4. Arizona then took a 6-4 lead on a two-run homer by Ketel Marte against Enyel De Los Santos in the top of the 10th.

Miller, filling in at first base for injured Rhys Hoskins, tied the game with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the 10th.

Segura won it in the 11th.

He began the at-bat by falling behind, 0-2, against reliever Taylor Clarke. He took a ball in the dirt then fouled off four pitches before blooping the game-winning hit to right as fans chanted his name.

“The game was on the line,” Segura said. “I battled and battled and finally got one over the plate and was able to put the bat on it. Bloop hit, win the game.”

De Los Santos’ second inning of work was scoreless and he got the win. He had been called up earlier in the day as part of a six-man line change after Zach Eflin, Andrew Knapp and Luke Williams went on the COVID IL just before game time.

It all started with one player not feeling well. Contact tracing and extensive testing was done throughout the clubhouse. Major League Baseball allowed the first pitch to be delayed as the Phils waited for Realmuto's test results.

"If J.T. tests positive, we don't have a catcher," manager Joe Girardi said.

As De Los Santos pitched with the game on the line, it was clear that Bradley, who has not pitched since Tuesday, had an issue. Girardi confirmed that the right-hander had something going on with his shoulder. The manager downplayed it and said he expected Bradley to be able to pitch Saturday.

Losing Bradley would be a huge blow to the Phils, who have already lost Hoskins for the season and maybe Eflin, too. (On top of the positive COVID test, his right knee is ailing.)

Girardi had finished his postgame Zoom session by the time Segura, commenting on the resilience the team has shown in the face of injury, revealed that Realmuto has been dealing with a shoulder issue. Segura mentioned that Realmuto hadn’t been “the same J.T. we all know.” He implied that the problem was with Realmuto’s right (throwing) shoulder. Realmuto had two big hits Friday night but had been 8 for 44 (.182) in his previous 13 games.

Before the game, Girardi said Realmuto would start getting time at first base as the Phils filled the void created by Hoskins’ season-ending injury.

Moving to first base could ease the burden on Realmuto’s shoulder.

Even with Knapp out for at least 10 days, Girardi said he would go through with the plan to play Realmuto at first. Rafael Marchan was added from Triple A and will catch Saturday, Girardi said.

Lots of intrigue around the local nine. They’re banged up and they’re 5 ½ games behind the Braves with 35 to play. But Aaron Nola had good stuff again Friday night and the offense got some big hits from Harper, Realmuto, Miller and Segura. Saturday’s a new day. It can’t be crazier than Friday was, can it?