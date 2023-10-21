Phillies vs. D-backs Game 4 Recap
Alek Thomas cranked a game-tying homer and Gabriel Moreno laced the go-ahead single to lift the D-backs over the Phillies, 6-5 in Game 4
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Verstappen had a pole-winning lap deleted for exceeding track limits.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
While their two chief Eastern rivals reloaded, cash-and-asset-strapped Miami worked the margins and did its thing, which is mostly just being the Heat.
Big-money QB Derek Carr looks ineffective. Depth is gone. And New Orleans is projected to be $72 million over the 2024 salary cap. Get used to the Saints as they've looked this season.
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
This weekend is stacked with postseason MLB and NWSL action, the final day of the MLS regular season, four ranked-on-ranked college football games, the U.S. Grand Prix, and much more.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Adams avoided a fine earlier this month after he was seen yelling at an independent concussion doctor while being pulled from an Oct. 2 game.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Michigan football is under a second NCAA investigation, this time for allegedly violating rules related to sign-stealing.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
The Saints had an ugly first half, but the game was tied late in the fourth quarter.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.