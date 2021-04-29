Phillies vs. Cardinals Highlights
Brad Miller goes yard in Phillies' 5-3 win vs. Cards
Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.
He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.
Conor McGregor's choice not to donate to The Good Fight Foundation isn't something Dustin Poirier is taking personal.
As usual, it's difficult to decipher the truth from the smokescreens during NFL draft week.
Upset with a TKO loss, Jimmy Crute thinks doctors should have let him continue fighting.
The matchup between former teammates Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone won't go down at UFC on ESPN 24.
After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”
Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.
Phillies star Bryce Harper said he feels fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday night, forcing him from Philadelphia's game against St. Louis. Harper was drilled in the left cheek by left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera's first pitch in the sixth inning. Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch.
Derrick Rose (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/28/2021
The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.
If the 49ers pass on Mac Jones, he could drop a ways.
A 28-0 run. How?
Amid an offseason of public silence, Seahawks brass faced questions Wednesday about the drama surrounding their franchise quarterback.
Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.
Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.
Kamaru Usman stunned the packed house in Jacksonville, Florida, with a devastating knockout of Jorge Masvidal.
Brady's move to Tampa helped him surpass Mahomes and take back the top spot.
According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.