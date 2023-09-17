Phillies vs. Cardinals Highlights
Kyle Schwarber lined a home run and Ranger Suárez tossed six strong innings to lead the Phillies to a 6-1 win over the Cardinals
The beloved Phillies manager is facing another serious health issue.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Who are the most disappointing teams in college football through three weeks?
Tennessee hasn't won at Florida since 2003.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
No. 10 Alabama got back in the win column on Saturday, but it wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t pretty at all.
It's been a rough year for the Cardinals.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
Doctors discovered Howard's condition during a routine medical exam and immediately scheduled surgery.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
Helmut Marko said Perez didn't have the same focus as European world champion drivers.