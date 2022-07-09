Phillies vs. Cardinals: Corey Knebel survives Alec Bohm's error as Phils win again

Phillies take season series vs. Cardinals with big effort from Kyle Gibson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies pushed across a run in the top of the ninth inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 1-0, at Busch Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Phillies' second shutout win over the Cards in less than 24 hours and third in a week.

Rookie designated hitter Darick Hall led off the ninth inning with a double to right-center against Giovanny Gallegos. Pinch-runner Mickey Moniak moved to third base on a bunt hit by Didi Gregorius. Alec Bohm plated the run with a sacrifice fly to right.

Bohm has driven in all the runs in the first two games of the four-game series. He homered twice in Friday night's 2-0 win. Zack Wheeler pitched seven shutout innings in that game.

Kyle Gibson followed Wheeler's lead Saturday afternoon. He rebounded from two poor starts and pitched seven shutout innings. He gave up just two hits. One week earlier, Gibson gave up four first-inning homers to the Cardinals.

Jose Alvarado and Corey Knebel followed Gibson with scoreless work to wrap up the shutout. Manager Rob Thomson was clearly staying away from Seranthony Dominguez and Brad Hand after they'd pitched the previous two days. Knebel survived an error by Bohm and pitched out of trouble to earn the save. He got the final three outs with a man on third and the final two with men on second and third.

The win gave the Phils a two-game lead on St. Louis for the third and final wild-card playoff spot in the National League. The Phils have won four of five against the Cardinals this season and ensured themselves the advantage in the head-to-head tiebreaker. The two teams play again Sunday and Monday.

At 46-39, the Phils are a season-high seven games over .500. They are 25-10 since June 1.

