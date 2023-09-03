Phillies vs. Brewers Highlights
Carlos Santana crushed a two-run homer and Brice Turang drove in two runs in the Brewers' 7-5 win over the Phillies
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Rosas, 18, returns to take on Terrence Mitchell on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena on the Noche UFC card to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.