Phillies vs. Braves: What to expect a week after first series

Regular BGR Deals readers know that we've been digging up some seriously awesome gadgets and gizmos on TikTok. That's right, TikTok is good for more than just watching what all your friends and your favorite creators are up to. It's also home to so many great Amazon finds, and now there's a new one that TikTokers are obsessed with. It's called the Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock and the first TikTok that featured it has now been viewed more than 3.1 million times! We know what you're thinking... "it's just an alarm clock, so who cares?" Well, not all alarm clocks are created equal. The Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock pulls triple duty. First, it's an alarm that will help wake you up in the morning. Second, it's a cool-looking clock with a nice big digital display and three levels of brightness that let you set it however you'd like. And third, it's a mirror that comes in handy way more than you might think. Check it out in this viral TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sharingfinds/video/6941541947198721285 The Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock might just be the best alarm clock we've ever tried. It also has two USB ports on the side so you can charge your gadgets while you sleep and you don't have to worry about eating up more than one power outlet. It retails for just $21 and that's already a steal, but a limited-time coupon on the Amazon page drops the price to $18.86. Here are the bullet points from Amazon's product page: DIGITAL ALARM CLOCK MIRROR SURFACE: SZELAM alarm clock combines with makeup mirror, alarm clock, and time display function. The HD mirror display can map your beauty, you can also use it as a mirror for your beauty and makeup while watching the time. The specially designed mirror surface is not easy to be stained with ash which can be cleaned with a single rub to restore the original clean appearance. You can put it upright, put it flat, or hang it on the wall, just choose the way you like it A QUIET SLEEPING ENVIRONMENT&LUMINOUS FUNCTION: Unlike a mechanical alarm clock that keeps ticking, affecting the quality of your sleep. Our SZELAM clock is quiet, allowing you to get rid of the noise of the night and sleep peacefully. The user-friendly designed luminous function allows you to see the time clearly at night and does not need to turn on the lights. When it is a 12-hour system, it will not display AM before 12 noon but will display PM after 1 PM 3-LEVEL BRIGHTNESS SETTINGS: Other clocks have only one level of brightness, which will be particularly dazzling when the lights are turned off at night, long-term past will cause damage to your eyes. Our SZELAM alarm clock adopts a highly sensitive photosensitive sensor, which can automatically adjust the display brightness according to the brightness of the environment, or manually set the Bright-Medium-Dim 3-level brightness, better for your eyes and more environmentally friendly MEMORY FUNCTION&Dual USB PORTS：When the external power supply is powered off, the hold time and various settings are unchanged. The time after the external power supply is cut off is not displayed, so as to avoid repeating the settings next time. Dual USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time, say goodbye to the embarrassing situation of lack of electricity while playing phone in the bed 5-60 MINUTES' SNOOZE FOR HEAVY SLEEPERS: The big snooze button helps you easily turn off the buzzer but don’t need to open your eyes and enjoy five minutes of sleep. The clock will alarm every 5 min and the default Snooze time is 2 min until you turn off the snooze mode by pressing any other buttons. You can also set snooze time by yourself. Perfect for heavy sleepers