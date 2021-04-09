Phillies vs. Braves: What to expect a week after first series

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corey Seidman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What to expect from Phils-Braves a week after first series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This Phillies-Braves series probably won’t play out the same way.

Since the Braves left South Philly, both teams have won a series. The Phillies took two of three at home from the Mets, while the Braves took two of three in D.C. Tonight is Atlanta’s home opener.

One of the most recited stats of the Phillies’ season-opening sweep of the Braves was the 3-for-44 combined line for the top four hitters in Atlanta’s lineup: Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna. It was actually the first time in Freeman’s career that he’s gone hitless in a three-game series against the Phillies.

As Braves analyst Jeff Francoeur pointed out during the Mets series, Atlanta actually ranked in the top-five in the majors in exit velocity in the series against the Phillies, indicating they hit into some tough luck. Either way, it’s unlikely Atlanta’s offense remains that cold. The Braves will be locked in, trying to exact revenge on the Phils for last weekend.

Acuña was on fire in D.C. after doing nothing in Philly. In his last three games, he’s 5 for 11 with two homers, a double, four RBI, four runs scored and two steals.

Freeman hasn’t gotten that hot yet, but he also looks like he’s rounding into form. He homered in his first at-bat of the Nationals series and reached base in three of four plate appearances in the middle game. 

Neither team’s opening day starter, Aaron Nola or Max Fried, will pitch this weekend. 

Here are the pitching matchups:

  • Friday at 7:20 on NBCSP+: Zack Wheeler vs. Charlie Morton

  • Saturday at 7:20 on NBCSP+: Zach Eflin vs. Ian Anderson

  • Sunday at 7:08 on ESPN: LHP Matt Moore vs. LHP Drew Smyly

Smyly has pitched one career inning against the Phillies back in 2013. He’s pitched 32 1/3 innings since leaving the Phils after 2019 and has a 3.34 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 10 walks. The Braves signed Smyly and Morton to one-year deals worth $26 million combined.

The Phillies’ offense also broke out in its last game, scoring eight runs with seven extra-base hits. They had homered just twice in their first 43 innings before going deep three times on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking down Michael Conforto's controversial walk-off hit by pitch

    Mets outfielder Michael Conforto was the walk-off hero after taking a pitch off the elbow to defeat the Marlins. However, after seeing replay show Conforto possibly leaning into the pitch, it brought about a lot of controversy after the game. The guys break down what they saw and what should happen moving forward if this should ever happen again.

  • Immediate Oral History of Michael Conforto's controversial walk-off hit by pitch

    Michael Conforto leaned in, the Mets walked off, and the Marlins were incensed.

  • Yankees reinstate Justin Wilson from 10-day IL

    Prior to Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees reinstated LHP Justin Wilson from the 10-day IL.

  • Cubs Talk Podcast: Jake Arrieta's good start, concerning offense

    David Kaplan, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer break down the Cubs' first week, whether it's too early to panic about the offense and more.

  • You Have To See This Woman Make A Full Court Basket With A Football

    She can't miss, and I can't stop watching.

  • TikTok is obsessed with this $19 mirror LED clock on Amazon (and now we are too)

    Regular BGR Deals readers know that we've been digging up some seriously awesome gadgets and gizmos on TikTok. That's right, TikTok is good for more than just watching what all your friends and your favorite creators are up to. It's also home to so many great Amazon finds, and now there's a new one that TikTokers are obsessed with. It's called the Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock and the first TikTok that featured it has now been viewed more than 3.1 million times! We know what you're thinking... "it's just an alarm clock, so who cares?" Well, not all alarm clocks are created equal. The Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock pulls triple duty. First, it's an alarm that will help wake you up in the morning. Second, it's a cool-looking clock with a nice big digital display and three levels of brightness that let you set it however you'd like. And third, it's a mirror that comes in handy way more than you might think. Check it out in this viral TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sharingfinds/video/6941541947198721285 The Szelam Mirror LED Alarm Clock might just be the best alarm clock we've ever tried. It also has two USB ports on the side so you can charge your gadgets while you sleep and you don't have to worry about eating up more than one power outlet. It retails for just $21 and that's already a steal, but a limited-time coupon on the Amazon page drops the price to $18.86. Here are the bullet points from Amazon's product page: DIGITAL ALARM CLOCK MIRROR SURFACE: SZELAM alarm clock combines with makeup mirror, alarm clock, and time display function. The HD mirror display can map your beauty, you can also use it as a mirror for your beauty and makeup while watching the time. The specially designed mirror surface is not easy to be stained with ash which can be cleaned with a single rub to restore the original clean appearance. You can put it upright, put it flat, or hang it on the wall, just choose the way you like it A QUIET SLEEPING ENVIRONMENT&LUMINOUS FUNCTION: Unlike a mechanical alarm clock that keeps ticking, affecting the quality of your sleep. Our SZELAM clock is quiet, allowing you to get rid of the noise of the night and sleep peacefully. The user-friendly designed luminous function allows you to see the time clearly at night and does not need to turn on the lights. When it is a 12-hour system, it will not display AM before 12 noon but will display PM after 1 PM 3-LEVEL BRIGHTNESS SETTINGS: Other clocks have only one level of brightness, which will be particularly dazzling when the lights are turned off at night, long-term past will cause damage to your eyes. Our SZELAM alarm clock adopts a highly sensitive photosensitive sensor, which can automatically adjust the display brightness according to the brightness of the environment, or manually set the Bright-Medium-Dim 3-level brightness, better for your eyes and more environmentally friendly MEMORY FUNCTION&Dual USB PORTS：When the external power supply is powered off, the hold time and various settings are unchanged. The time after the external power supply is cut off is not displayed, so as to avoid repeating the settings next time. Dual USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time, say goodbye to the embarrassing situation of lack of electricity while playing phone in the bed 5-60 MINUTES' SNOOZE FOR HEAVY SLEEPERS: The big snooze button helps you easily turn off the buzzer but don’t need to open your eyes and enjoy five minutes of sleep. The clock will alarm every 5 min and the default Snooze time is 2 min until you turn off the snooze mode by pressing any other buttons. You can also set snooze time by yourself. Perfect for heavy sleepers

  • Astros fans return favor, boo Athletics before Houston's 6-2 win

    Astros fans let A's players hear it Thursday.

  • How Raiders' offense shapes up after NFL free agency, before draft

    Here's how the Raiders' offense is shaping up after free agency and before the draft.

  • T-Mobile announces $60 Home Internet is available nationwide

    As part of its Un-carrier Next event, T-Mobile's CEO says its no-contract Home Internet service is now available to 30 million US homes.

  • CONCACAF: Watch bench-clearing fight end Philadelphia Union vs. Deportivo Saprissa

    The Union returned to action Wednesday against Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa, and things got wild in the 94th minute. By Adam Hermann

  • Raiders who could change jersey numbers under proposed rule

    Which Raiders players could switch their jersey numbers under the NFL's proposed rule? Here are our best guesses.

  • Homers, happy: Twins welcome fans back with 10-2 win vs. M's

    The Minnesota Twins welcomed their fans back to the ballpark by hitting like they wanted to give them all souvenirs. Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back another strong start by José Berríos, and the Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Thursday. Berríos (2-0), who no-hit Milwaukee over six innings in his first turn, threw two more hitless innings before surrendering his first run of the season in the third.

  • Joseph scores 24, Pistons beat Kings 113-101

    Cory Joseph had a season-high 24 points and seven assists in his first game against his former team, Jhalil Okafor made a timely return after missing nearly two months following knee surgery, and the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 113-101 on Thursday night. Isaiah Stewart added 16 points and 13 rebounds in place of injured Mason Plumlee for the Pistons. Okafor, who had missed 27 games following left knee surgery, scored 11 points.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Jon Rahm, wife Kelley announce son's birth just days before the Masters

    Jon Rahm won't have to miss the Masters after all.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • NHL roundup: Viktor Arvidsson's hat trick powers Predators

    Viktor Arvidsson capped his third career hat trick with a penalty-shot goal on his 28th birthday to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 7-1 shellacking of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Erik Haula and Nick Cousins both collected one goal and one assist while Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators, who posted seven unanswered goals.

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • NCAA ref Bert Smith says on-court collapse during Elite Eight saved his life

    The seasoned referee said he's glad he collapsed when and where he did to get the necessary help.