Phillies visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (16-10, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (14-14, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-2, 5.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -111, Padres -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies to start a three-game series.

San Diego is 14-14 overall and 6-8 in home games. The Padres are 11-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has gone 6-4 in road games and 16-10 overall. The Phillies are 5-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has six doubles and three home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-42 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has four doubles and five home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 4-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (groin), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.