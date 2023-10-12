Phillies turn back to Suarez for Game 4, hope to recreate Game 1 success originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies clubhouse was starting to empty out when manager Rob Thomson approached Ranger Suarez, who was standing in front of his locker. The message was brief and not surprising.

The lefthander would be getting the ball to start Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Braves on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park with the chance to help his team clinch a trip to the National League Championship Series beginning next Monday.

Since the Diamondbacks completed their surprising sweep of the Dodgers Wednesday night, the first two games of the best-of-seven would be played at Citizens Bank Park. So would Games 6 and 7 if needed, an obvious advantage for the Phillies.

“I was just told,” Suarez confirmed through translator Diego Ettedgui after Thomson returned to his office. “I was expecting it. All this week I’ve been getting ready for this start. No one said anything to me, but I was expecting to do so.

“It’s always cool to be in a position like that. People know me. I’m going to give my 100 percent. I’m going to try my hardest to put the team in a good spot to win.”

He’ll face Atlanta ace Spencer Strider in a rematch of Game 1 at Truist Field.

The Phillies won that game, 3-0. Strider went seven innings, allowing just five hits and two, one of them unearned.

Suarez was openly upset when he was pulled from the game with two outs in the fourth even though he’d allowed only one hit and one walk and had thrown only 53 pitches. Six relievers combined to finish the shutout and Thomson explained later that his plan all along had been to leave his starter in only until the second time Braves DH Marcell Ozuna came to the plate.

Suarez said he has no inkling if a similar blueprint is in place for Thursday. “I was just told I’m going to start the game,” he said.

But Thomson has options. The Phillies were able to get through their 10-2 win in Game 3 without using Craig Kimbrel, Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman and Taiwan Walker. Matt Strahm (11 pitches), Seranthony Dominguez (10), Orion Kerkering (22) and Michael Lorenzen (18) did get in the game but none pitched more than an inning.

After the Phillies built their commanding lead, the home crowd began a chant. “We want Strider! We want Strider!”

Kyle Schwarber said he heard the fans. “I mean, you know, he’s pitching (Thursday). So we’re going to get him,” he observed with a smile. “Here we go. We’re going to make sure we come out with a good game plan ready to rock and roll.”

Of course, it’s a lot simpler to ask to face a guy who finished 20-5 this season and led NLB by a wide margin with 281 strikeouts when you’re going to be sitting in a seat with a hot dog and a beer rather than facing him in the batter’s box. But he’s who the Phillies are going to have to deal with.

Strider raised some eyebrows late in the season when he said he wished he could pitch in empty stadiums like teams were forced to do in 2020 during the pandemic.

“Absolutely there should be no fans,” he said. “2020 season, no fans. Get rid of the fans. Too loud, it’s too loud. Everybody be quiet. We don’t need the cheering. We know you’re watching. I don’t need the fans. You stay outside the stadium.”

Presumably he was kidding. He didn’t address the issue directly Wednesday, but insisted he was looking forward to what is certain to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park Thursday night.

“It (CBP) is a great place to pitch,” he said during a pregame media availability. “I mean, even if you're not on the supported team, you know, you got phenomenal fans here that are very passionate, and that's great for baseball.

“It's a good postseason environment, to say the least. And I think if you can figure out how to kind of focus on the right things, it's good energy for you.”