Phillies try to keep win streak alive against the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (37-14, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-33, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (1-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 9-12 record at home and a 16-33 record overall. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .384.

Philadelphia is 15-6 in road games and 37-14 overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.14 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has nine home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .298 for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 14-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a .323 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 46 RBI. J.T. Realmuto is 15-for-44 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 9-1, .257 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.