Phillies try to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (27-28, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-18, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (7-2, 2.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-1, 1.75 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a seven-game home win streak going when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Philadelphia has gone 23-8 at home and 40-18 overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks third in the NL.

St. Louis is 27-28 overall and 14-16 in road games. The Cardinals have a 17-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a .307 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 47 RBI. Kyle Schwarber is 14-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Masyn Winn has 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 10-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (undisclosed), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.