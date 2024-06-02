Phillies try to keep home win streak alive, host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (27-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-18, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (2-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 5.51 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their eight-game home win streak alive when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Philadelphia has a 24-8 record at home and a 41-18 record overall. The Phillies have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 3.03.

St. Louis is 27-29 overall and 14-17 in road games. The Cardinals have an 11-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 23 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 14 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .245 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 10-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (undisclosed), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.