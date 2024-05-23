Phillies try to keep home win streak going, host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (24-26, second in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.52 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -210, Rangers +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Texas Rangers.

Philadelphia has a 21-8 record at home and a 36-14 record overall. The Phillies rank third in the NL with 58 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Texas has gone 12-13 in road games and 24-26 overall. The Rangers have an 18-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 20 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 16-for-46 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has nine home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .268 for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran is 12-for-31 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .206 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (groin), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.