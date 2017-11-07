Phillies make transactions as 2 players become free agents

The Phillies on Monday made a handful of transactions.

Right-handers Zach Eflin, Jerad Eickhoff and Vince Velasquez were reinstated from the 60-day disabled list, as were utility man Pedro Florimon and reliever Jesen Therrien.

Both Florimon and Therrien were outrighted to Triple A Lehigh Valley and become free agents.

Eflin, 23, last pitched on Aug. 18 and finished the season on the DL with a right shoulder strain. For Eickhoff, 27, "nerve irritation" in his right throwing hand ended his 2017 in late August. Velasquez, 25, had a blood flow issue in his pitching arm that caused numbness and bruising in his right middle finger. As a result, his final outing came on Aug. 10 and he underwent surgery in September.

All three are expected to compete for starting rotation spots in spring training.

Florimon, who turns 31 in December, and Therrien, 24, are now off the 40-man roster. Florimon played 15 games last season before suffering a dislocated right ankle, while Therrien saw two stints with the Phillies, posting an 8.35 ERA in 18 1/3 innings. He dominated in the minors, compiling a 1.41 ERA between Double A and Triple A to go with nine saves, 65 strikeouts, nine walks and a .191 opponents' batting average.

Therrien underwent Tommy John surgery in September and will miss all of 2018.