Phillies trade Spencer Howard and prospects to Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy

Sources: Phillies land Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy in trade with Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have acquired veteran starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, reliever Ian Kennedy and minor-league left-hander Hans Crouse from the Texas Rangers, sources tell NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Phils are sending Spencer Howard and two prospects to the Rangers. One of the prospects is right-handed pitcher Kevin Gowdy, the Phillies' second-round pick in 2016.

Gibson, 33, has spent nine seasons in the American League -- seven with the Twins and the last two with the Rangers. He is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 19 starts and made the All-Star team. He is under contract for $7 million next season in the final year of a three-year, $28 million contract.

Kennedy, who once won 21 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, had 16 saves and a 2.51 ERA for the Rangers this season. He had 30 saves for the Royals in 2019. He is a free agent at season’s end.

Crouse is a 22-year-old drafted by the Rangers in the second round, 21 picks after Howard in 2017. He has a 3.35 ERA in 13 starts at Double A Frisco.

More coming ...