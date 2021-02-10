Phillies trade pitcher Johan Quezada to Cardinals to clear roster spot for Didi Gregorius

Phillies trade pitcher they hardly knew, open spot for Didi originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have traded reliever Johan Quezada to the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations. The right-hander never appeared in a game for the Phillies. He had been picked up off waivers from Miami in October.

By removing Quezada from the 40-man roster, the Phillies cleared a spot for shortstop Didi Gregorius, whose two-year, $28 million contract became official on Wednesday.

Spring training begins next week. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has indicated that he is close to being done assembling a roster going into camp, though he has mentioned the possibility of still adding a player for the bench. The Phils would have to clear more room on their 40-man roster to sign a player to a big-league contract. Reliever Seranthony Dominguez, recovering from Tommy John surgery, could be placed on the 60-man injured list later this month, thus opening a spot on the 40-man roster.

The Phillies will likely have to clear even more spots on the 40-man roster late in spring training. They have signed several pitchers (Ivan Nova, Hector Rondon, Brandon Kintzler and others) who could make the club to minor-league contracts.

Quezada pitched in three games for the Marlins last season. He is one of several players the Phillies have cut loose in recent weeks as Dombrowski has made roster additions. Pitcher Cole Irvin was traded to Oakland in a cash deal. Rule 5 shortstop Kyle Holder was dealt to Cincinnati in a cash deal. Pitchers Victor Arano and Ian Hamilton and outfielder Kyle Garlick were all designated for assignment and claimed on waivers by other clubs. Arano and Garlick landed with the Braves and Hamilton with the Twins.

Subscribe to the Phillies Talk podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube