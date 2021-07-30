Phillies trade for Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis

Phillies make deadline deal to bring back Freddy Galvis originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Shortly after working out a trade with the Rangers that sent Spencer Howard and two pitching prospects to Texas for starter Kyle Gibson, reliever Ian Kennedy and Double A lefty Hans Crouse, the Phillies reached a deal with the Baltimore Orioles to bring back infielder Freddy Galvis.

The Phillies sent minor-league pitcher Tyler Burch to Baltimore for Galvis and cash considerations.

Galvis, 31, spent his first six seasons with the Phillies. He is on the injured list with a quadriceps injury. He’s an excellent defender who could come off the bench and bolster a weak defense when healthy. He could also give the team a starting option if Didi Gregorius continues to struggle or has more health issues. Gregorius was on the IL earlier this season with elbow inflammation.

He has appeared in 72 games with the Orioles this season, all at shortstop, and hit .249 with nine home runs and a .720 OPS.