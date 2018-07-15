Phillies trade left-handed pitcher Hoby Milner to Tampa Bay Rays

While all eyes are on Manny Machado, the Phillies on Saturday night made a minor move.

The Phillies traded left-handed pitcher Hoby Milner to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations. Milner was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Milner, 27, began the season with the Phillies but was sent to Triple A Lehigh Valley on April 21 after allowing four runs in 4 2/3 innings over 10 appearances.

In 25 appearances with the IronPigs, Milner allowed seven runs over 26 1/3 innings. He struck out 28 batters and walked 14.

A 2012 seventh-round pick, Milner came north with the Phillies out of spring training as the team's lefty specialist but couldn't replicate the success he had in 2017.

Last season, the lefty posted a 2.01 ERA in 37 games (31 1/3 innings). That was a far cry from the pitcher the Phillies saw in 2018.

In Game 1 of the Gabe Kapler era, the first-year manager opted to replace Aaron Nola with one out in the sixth inning and the Phillies up 5-0 in Atlanta to face Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis. Milner served up a two-run homer to Freeman. The Phillies ended up losing, 8-5, on a walk-off homer from Markakis (see story).

Milner was also the pitcher Kapler called into action on April 1, Game 3 of the Kapler era, without ever throwing any legitimate warm-up pitches (see story).

Since then, however, Kapler has proven to be a capable major-league manager. The Phillies are in first place of the NL East with one game left before the All-Star break.

And now, Milner finds himself a new opportunity to prove himself again.

