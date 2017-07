The trades that went down before 4pm keep tricking in. The latest: the Pirates have acquired Joaquin Benoit from the Phillies. No word on the haul as of yet. Not that Benoit is going to bring the Phillies a “haul.”

Benoit, a 16-year veteran, has pitched in 44 games for Philly this year, posting a 4.07 ERA in 42 innings of work, striking out 43 batters and walking 16. Pittsburgh will be his eighth team.

