Phillies trade for INF Brad Miller from Yankees for cash considerations originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Phillies on Thursday acquired infielder Brad Miller from the Yankees for cash considerations to help bolster their depth.

Miller, 29, has played in almost 700 big league games. He hit 30 homers in 2016 but has struggled to stay in the majors since. He's played 13 games with the Indians this season and hit .250/.325/.417 in 40 plate appearances.

He's been hitting the ball very well with New York's Triple A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with a slash line of .294/.399/.596 with 10 homers and 29 RBI in 41 games. Miller has spent parts of seven seasons in the majors and has played first, second and third base and also some shortstop.

