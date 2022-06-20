Phillies trade for Daniel Robertson, Twins utility infielder

Phillies pick up infielder with MLB experience in trade with Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have been thin on infielders for a couple of weeks as injuries have mounted.



Jean Segura broke his finger and is out until early September.



Johan Camargo is rehabbing a right knee strain.



Nick Maton has been out since June 13 with a shoulder sprain.



To add some depth, they acquired utilityman Daniel Robertson from the Minnesota Twins in a cash deal.



Robertson has parts of five seasons of big-league experience with the Rays, Giants and Brewers. He’s played second, short, third and both outfield corners along with a little first base. The bulk of his time has come at second base.



The right-handed hitting 28-year-old owns a .227/.338/.345 career slash line in 945 plate appearances. Defensively, he’s graded out as neutral.



Robertson opened the season with the Twins’ Triple A affiliate and will head to Triple A Lehigh Valley for the Phils.

