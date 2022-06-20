Phillies trade for Daniel Robertson, Twins utility infielder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corey Seidman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Twins
    Minnesota Twins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Philadelphia Phillies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Phillies pick up infielder with MLB experience in trade with Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have been thin on infielders for a couple of weeks as injuries have mounted. 

Jean Segura broke his finger and is out until early September. 

Johan Camargo is rehabbing a right knee strain. 

Nick Maton has been out since June 13 with a shoulder sprain.

To add some depth, they acquired utilityman Daniel Robertson from the Minnesota Twins in a cash deal.

Robertson has parts of five seasons of big-league experience with the Rays, Giants and Brewers. He’s played second, short, third and both outfield corners along with a little first base. The bulk of his time has come at second base. 

The right-handed hitting 28-year-old owns a .227/.338/.345 career slash line in 945 plate appearances. Defensively, he’s graded out as neutral. 

Robertson opened the season with the Twins’ Triple A affiliate and will head to Triple A Lehigh Valley for the Phils.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories