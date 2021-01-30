Phillies trade Cole Irvin to Athletics to make room on 40-man roster for Matt Moore

Phillies trade a pitcher to Oakland to free up a roster spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Suddenly in a pinch for roster spots, the Phillies traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin to Oakland in a cash deal Saturday. Irvin’s departure from the 40-man roster clears a spot for left-handed pitcher Matt Moore, who will be added to the roster once his signing becomes official.

The Phillies will need to clear another spot on the 40-man roster in the short term to make room for the return of shortstop Didi Gregorius once his contract becomes official. Gregorius agreed to a two-year deal on Saturday.

The Phillies are probably not done adding. They are still probing the market for starting pitching depth and bullpen help. Signing a pitcher to a big-league deal would necessitate more subtraction from the 40-man roster.

Irvin, who turns 27 on Sunday, was the Phils’ fifth-round selection in the 2016 draft. He pitched in 16 games in the majors over the last two seasons and recorded a 6.75 ERA.

