Phillies total season-high 20 hits and beat Marlins 10-3

Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, right, celebrates with Dee Gordon (9) after Stanton hit a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) -- Daniel Nava tied a career high with four hits and the Philadelphia Phillies had a season-best 20 hits Wednesday to beat Miami 10-3 and win a road series for only the third time this season.

Nava singled in each of his first four at-bats, drove in two runs and hiked his average to .300.

Rookie Nick Williams had the first two triples of his career, while Freddy Galvis had three hits and scored three times. Cesar Hernandez and Tommy Joseph also had three hits apiece, and Maikel Franco drove in three runs.

The Phillies completed a 3-3 trip but still have the worst record in the majors.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit his 30th homer to forge a tie with the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major league lead in homers. Christian Yelich hit his ninth homer for the Marlins.

Both homers came against Nick Pivetta (3-5), who has allowed 16 homers in 69 1/3 innings this season. He gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings and threw two wild pitches in the third inning, with the second allowing a run to score.

Four relievers completed a seven-hitter.

Dan Straily (7-5) lost for the first time since June 5. He allowed four runs in five innings.

The Phils won despite stranding a season-high 15 runners.

STREAKING STANTON

Stanton homered in the first inning for the third game in a row when he drove a breaking ball from Pivetta into the center field hedge. The Marlins slugger has nine homers in his past 10 starts, and his nine homers this month are a franchise record for July.

His season high for homers is 37.

NOISY CROWD

Announced attendance was 31,854, the third largest of the season at Marlins Park. Most of the spectators were youngsters generating a constant din on camp day.

UP NEXT

Phils: After an off day, Philadelphia returns home for a three-game series against NL Central leader Milwaukee. RHP Aaron Nola (6-6, 3.54) is scheduled to face RHP Matt Garza (4-4, 3.84) on Friday.

Phish: After an off day, the Marlins begin a six-game trip Friday in Cincinnati, where RHP Jose Urena (7-4, 3.93) is scheduled to face RHP Homer Bailey (2-3, 10.13).

