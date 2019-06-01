Phillies deal with Mariners for outfielder Jay Bruce 'is complete' originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Updated: June 2, 10:48 a.m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Phillies, with their league-worst pinch-hitting situation, have completed a trade for Mariners outfielder Jay Bruce, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reports.

Hearing the Jay Bruce deal is complete. Not out of question he is in Dodger Stadium for series finale today. Phillies need win to avoid sweep. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 2, 2019

We outlined earlier this week the Phillies' need for an additional bench bat. Bruce gives them that, while also offering the ability to start games with Andrew McCutchen in center field.

Bruce, 32, was hitting .212 with the Mariners but already had 14 home runs. He's been a consistent source of power, low batting averages and strikeouts throughout his career. Over his last four seasons, he's averaged 35 homers and 99 RBI per 162 games with a low on-base percentage of .312.

Bruce has always hit at Citizens Bank Park. In 158 career plate appearances in Philly, he's hit .294 with 10 homers and a .914 OPS.

Bruce is on the books for $14M total this season and another $14M next season. It is unlikely the Phillies will be assuming all of that salary (more on Bruce and others here).

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies