Phillies star Bryce Harper looked like a little leaguer at a gas station in full uniform

via Bryson Stott on Instagram

Bryce Harper showed up to a gas station in full uniform.

Harper appeared to be on his way to the Phillies' spring training game against the Yankees.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Bryce Harper showed up to a gas station in full uniform on Friday.

The Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder was seen next to his parked Jeep in an Instagram story posted by teammate Bryson Stott. He was paying at a gas terminal while still donning his Phillies gear, from his No. 3 jersey to his knee-high red socks with his pants still tucked in.

Harper appeared to be on his way to the Phillies' spring training against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Harper may have been suited up from taking batting practice at the Phillies' home spring training field in Clearwater, Florida, as many players have made a habit of taking batting practice at their home fields before traveling for away contests this spring.

The Phillies would go on to defeat the Yankees 4-1, while Harper would go 0-2 with a walk.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he hadn't seen the photo on an appearance the game's broadcast, but did offer a chuckle when it was mentioned, according to MLB.com.

The Phillies will meet the Yankees again on Monday evening - once again as the visiting team. If Harper's Jeep ran out of gas over the weekend, he might make another fully-dressed appearance at a Florida gas station after batting practice.

Harper is heading into the third season of his 13-year $330 million contract with the Phillies, which he signed just prior to the 2019 season. The organization is looking to make its first playoff appearance since 2011, and Harper will be a key figure in that push in 2021 as one of baseball's highest-paid stars.

Read the original article on Insider