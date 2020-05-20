These Phillies-Sixers crossover uniforms are straight fire, even Bryce Harper approves

Concept uniforms: A creative way to play around with your favorite teams and what they could possibly wear during a game.

While jerseys across all leagues have gotten more unique over the years, sometimes fans decide to have a little bit of fun by creating concepts of their own.

Denis Kennedy, a recent graduate from King's College, is a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan and wanted to put his graphic design skills to the test. He took the 2018-19 City Edition uniforms that the Sixers wore and created a version for the Phillies.

In case you need a refresher on those uniforms, this look went above and beyond, creating a Rocky-inspired look that fans went insane over. It captured the heart of Philadelphia and just a bit of city nostalgia for the perfect combination.



(Image credit: USA Today Images)

As a way to help fill the void without sports and to also advance his professional portfolio, Kennedy started to create pieces of graphic art that the Philadelphia sports community could all enjoy.

And thus, Kennedy got to work on his crossover concept - and turned the beloved Sixers uniform into a Phillies one.



(Image credit: Denis Kennedy)

For Kennedy, though, this jersey and graphic takes on a much deeper meaning - especially with the time that we are now going through.

"These Rocky inspired Phillies uniforms represent the mentality of the city of Philadelphia as a whole," Kennedy said to NBC Sports Philadelphia. "In times like this, it's important that we realize that, ‘It ain't about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.'

"These Philadelphia Phillies and Sixers uniforms represent that we are all in this together and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We will get through this and baseball will be back."

It's safe to say the image was well received, as Bryce Harper shared the work to his personal Instagram page with the comment, "Nasty!!"

Nasty in a good way, of course.

These jerseys are an awesome concept all around - and personally, I think they look cooler than the road greys the Phillies currently sport.

