Phillies sign ex-Yankees reliever Robertson

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed veteran reliever David Robertson to a two-year, $23 million deal, the team announced Thursday.

Robertson, who represented himself during his free-agent negotiations, told MLB.com that the Phillies "checked off all the boxes for me."

"They are hungry to get back to the postseason and win," he said. "They have a great fan base, a beautiful ballpark and a special focus on charity. They've put together a great squad and I think I can bring a lot to the team in the back end of their bullpen."

MLB.com reported that Robertson will earn $10 million next season and $11 million in 2020, with his contract including a $12 million club option for 2021. The Phillies have the choice to buy out the third-year option for $2 million.

The 33-year-old right-hander played for the New York Yankees in 2018, compiling an 8-3 record with five saves, a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

Robertson won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009 and made the American League All-Star team in 2011.

In 11 seasons with the Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18) and the Chicago White Sox (2015-17), Robertson is 53-32 with 137 saves, a 2.88 ERA and 874 strikeouts in 657 innings. He has totaled at least 60 innings and 60 bullpen appearances in each of the past nine seasons.

--Field Level Media