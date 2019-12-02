The Phillies list of arbitration-eligible players has shrunk from nine to eight.

Andrew Knapp and the club have agreed on a one-year deal worth $710,000.

Knapp had been eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pitchers Hector Neris, Adam Morgan, Vince Velasquez, Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarez remain eligible for salary arbitration. Catcher J.T. Realmuto is also eligible for arbitration. All are expected to be tendered 2020 contracts by Monday night's 8 p.m. deadline. Players not tendered contract by the deadline become free agents.

Infielders Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco are also eligible for salary arbitration. It's possible that the Phillies will cut ties with both players.

Knapp has been the Phillies' primary backup catcher the last three seasons. It's somewhat surprising that he signed before the tender deadline, but there have been rumblings that the Phils are looking to add catching depth and he might not have wanted to risk being non-tendered. The Website www.mlbtraderumors.com had projected Knapp to make $800,000 in 2020.

Knapp, 28, played behind the workhorse Realmuto last season. He had just 160 plate appearances and hit .213.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies

Phillies sign backup catcher Andrew Knapp to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia