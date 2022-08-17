Phillies search for outfield depth as they await word on Brandon Marsh's MRI

As Phillies await word on Marsh’s MRI, front office searches for outfield depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CINCINNATI -- With 46 games to go and their first postseason berth in a decade on the line, the Phillies suddenly have a real shortage of outfield depth.

"We're thin," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acknowledged Wednesday morning. "We're short, all of a sudden."

Starting center fielder Brandon Marsh suffered a left knee injury Tuesday night. The initial diagnosis was a bone bruise but Marsh had an MRI that Phillies team doctors were reviewing Wednesday. Marsh, according to manager Rob Thomson, was sore and limping when he reported to the ballpark Wednesday. The Phils are off Thursday. They are hoping that Marsh won't have to go on the injured list before Friday night's game against the Mets, but nothing is certain.

The Phils are already down several outfielders. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has not started six straight games due to a right calf strain. He could return Friday night but probably will be used as a DH until he's ready to play the outfield. Bryce Harper, of course, is due back in a couple of weeks, but he's unable to play the outfield because of a ligament tear in his right elbow.

The team's organizational outfield depth took a recent hit when Simon Muzziotti, who is a pure center fielder, suffered a partial tear to his patellar tendon. He is done for the season.

Scrambling for outfielders, the Phils used Nick Maton in left field for Wednesday's series finale at Cincinnati. Matt Vierling played center field. Maton played just two games in the outfield in his minor-league career before being inserted into Tuesday night's game after Marsh went down.

If Marsh ends up on the injured list, the Phils could bring up Johan Camargo or Yairo Munoz from Triple A. Both are primarily infielders but they have played the outfield.

Dombrowski acknowledged that he and his staff are looking to address the outfield depth issue.

"We can look at some things internally, but we also have to look at some things externally, too, who might be available, free agents or waiver claims or guys who are not on major-league contracts," Dombrowski said.

The trade deadline has come and gone. A couple of outfielders popped up on the waiver wire in recent weeks, most notably Jackie Bradley Jr. and Travis Jankowski, but both have signed, Bradley with Toronto and Jankowski back with the Mets.

Veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty could be a name to watch. He was let go by Oakland earlier this week. Bradley Zimmer could be another possibility after being designated for assignment by Toronto.