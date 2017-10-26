Report: Phillies interview recently fired John Farrell for manager job

The Phillies' search for a new manager appears to be picking up.

The club is still interviewing candidates, including John Farrell as the latest, according to a report Wednesday by MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

This comes shortly after a separate report surfaced of the Phillies' "zeroing in" on Dusty Wathan, their Triple A manager, to fill the vacancy, per USA TODAY'S Bob Nightengale.

Farrell managed the Red Sox from 2013-17, leading Boston to a World Series title in his first season and back-to-back AL East crowns during his final two. Despite those accomplishments, Farrell was fired two weeks ago. The Red Sox suffered last-place finishes in 2014 and 2015, as well as ALDS exits in 2016 and 2017.

Farrell, 55, who also managed the Blue Jays for two seasons (2011-12), owns a 586-548 career managerial record.

The Phillies have already interviewed internal candidates Jorge Velandia (front-office executive) and Juan Samuel (member of coaching staff since 2013), according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury.

Meanwhile, the Phillies have also interviewed Phil Nevin (ex-Giants third-base coach), Gabe Kapler (Dodgers player development director) and Chip Hale (A's third-base coach), according to a report by Zolecki on Tuesday. However, Nevin is out of the running, per Nightengale, as is Hale, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Phillies officials have said they'd like to have a new manager in place by the start of the general managers meetings during the second week of November.