Phillies release Didi Gregorius, reinstate Jean Segura from IL

Phillies release Gregorius, reinstate Segura originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Didi Gregorius' run with the Phillies is over.

Among a slew of moves made by the club Thursday, the veteran shortstop was released just a couple of days after the trade deadline.

In related moves, Jean Segura (broken finger) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

Trade additions Brandon Marsh and Noah Syndergaard have joined the club. Syndergaard starts tonight against the Nationals (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

In other rotation matters, Kyle Gibson has been activated from the bereavement list.

(More coming...)

