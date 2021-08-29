Phillies release Chase Anderson, place Didi Gregorius on paternity list

Phillies release Chase Anderson, place Didi on paternity list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies made a couple of roster moves before Sunday’s game against Arizona.

Didi Gregorius was placed on paternity leave. Nick Maton was recalled from Triple A. Paternity leave can last up to three days.

Freddy Galvis started at shortstop in place of Gregorius.

Also, the Phillies announced that they have released pitcher Chase Anderson. He had been designated for assignment on Thursday.

The Phillies signed Anderson to a one-year, $4 million contract in the offseason to fill out the back end of the rotation. He appeared in 14 games for the Phillies and had a 6.75 ERA. Nine of those appearances were starts.

Anderson had been designated for assignment to make room for Zach Eflin, but Eflin's knee flared up and he could not pitch Thursday. A day later, he tested positive for COVID-19 and now his season might be over.

The Phillies are currently using a five-man rotation of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Kyle Gibson and Matt Moore.