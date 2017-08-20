Phillies ready to close out road swing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Philadelphia Phillies will go for a series split, but will have to do so against left-hander Madison Bumgarner, when they wrap up a four-game set Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.

The Phillies got a three-run homer from Rhys Hoskins and a pinch-hit grand slam from Ty Kelly in a wild 12-9 win Saturday night after having lost the first two games of the road series.

The win was the Phillies' first on a seven-game trip that ends Sunday.

"Hopefully we can take the momentum from tonight and win a game tomorrow and feel good going home to start a new series," Hoskins said afterward.

The Sacramento native thrilled an estimated 35-40 family members and friends who made the 100-mile trek from the California state capital to see him play. Hoskins admitted growing up a Giants fan.

He has homered in four of his first 10 major league games.

In order to avoid a sixth loss on their Western swing, the Phillies will have to deal with Bumgarner, who appears to have regained his All-Star form after missing nearly three months following a dirt-bike accident in April.

Bumgarner (3-5, 2.99) has gone 3-1 in his last five starts, allowing only eight runs in 32 innings.

He is 4-3 with a 3.60 in nine career starts against the Phillies.

Bumgarner will be facing a Phillies team that entered play Saturday with the worst batting average in the majors (.225) against left-handed starters.

With his team down 12-4, Giants manager pulled catcher Buster Posey from Saturday's game in order to have him a bit fresher for the series finale.

The Giants rallied without three starters to score five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. They brought the potential tying run to the plate before Phillies closer Hector Neris had to be summoned to slam the door, striking out Carlos Moncrief for his 14th save.

"It was fun to watch," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of the improbable ninth. "There was a lot of energy in the dugout and the fans were getting into it. You love the fight. We get the tying run up after being down 12-4. That's something."

Having Posey available on Sunday figures to benefit the Giants. He has hit safely in 21 straight games against the Phillies.

The visitors will counter Sunday with rookie right-hander Ben Lively (1-4, 3.80), who hasn't won since limiting the Giants to one run on four hits in seven innings in his major league debut in June.

The 25-year-old has pitched six times since then and gone 0-4 despite never allowing more than four runs in any start.

Like the Giants, the Phillies went to their bench early and often in Saturday's game and were rewarded not only with Kelly's grand slam but also an RBI double by Pedro Florimon.

The Phillies also were able to give hot-hitting catcher Jorge Alfaro a rest of sorts, moving him to first base. He extended his hitting streak to seven games, including all six games he's played this season, with a second-inning single.