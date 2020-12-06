Could Mets bring Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler back to Queens via trade?

Zack Wheeler throws pitch for Phillies against Mets

The Phillies have told teams that RHP Zack Wheeler is on the trade market, reports ESPN's Buster Olney.



Philadelphia, like many teams, is crunching numbers after taking massive losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wheeler happens to be their second-highest paid player after signing a five-year, $118 million deal (all guaranteed money) in free agency before the start of last season. Bryce Harper is the highest-paid Phillies star, but as Olney said, there hasn’t been an indication they’re looking to deal him.

Phillies owner John Middleton told NBC Sports’ Jim Salisbury, though, that “there’s zero truth” to the trade rumors.

Despite the conflicting reports, if Wheeler is on the market, the Mets should be a team interested in someone that called Flushing home for five seasons.

After declining the team’s qualifying offer to enter free agency, the Mets and Wheeler were still in communication last offseason. However, his price tag got too high and the Phillies eventually outbid all teams to land his services. And in his first season, he had a 2.92 ERA with 53 strikeouts to 16 walks over 71 innings.

Wheeler owned a career 3.77 ERA with the Mets over those five seasons, with a 3.96 mark and 3.48 FIP in 2019. Following a brutal 2017 campaign, Wheeler has found what works on the bump and is pitching effectively.

The Mets would obviously have to give up some assets, though, to make a potential deal work instead of using their ample cap room. But Wheeler is obviously very familiar with the current pitching staff and has had success in New York. It’s always hard to trade in division as well, but the right offer might not be refused.

The Mets are still linked to other free agent starter options – Trevor Bauer leading the pack there – but this is an interesting development if Wheeler is indeed up for grabs via trade.

