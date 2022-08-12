Phillies pull out thriller in New York thanks to Matt Vierling’s arm

Phils pull out thriller in New York thanks to Matt Vierling’s arm originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NEW YORK – This was tight, edge-of-your-seat, playoff-atmosphere baseball, the kind the Phillies hope to be playing in October.

Not only did the Phils gain some valuable postseason-like experience Friday night. They won a big ballgame.

Alec Bohm plated Bryson Stott with a sacrifice fly to right field to push across the go-ahead run as the Phillies beat the New York Mets, 2-1, in 10 innings in front of an electric crowd of 38,467 at Citi Field.

Stott scored on Bohm’s shallow fly ball to right when catcher Tomas Nido could not make a play on right fielder Starling Marte’s throw to the plate.

Moments earlier, Phillies left fielder Matt Vierling made the defensive play of the game when he cut down Marte at the plate as he tried to score the winning run on a shallow fly ball. Vierling’s throw ended the bottom of the ninth.

The win was just the Phillies fourth in 13 games against the Mets this season. The two teams had not met since the end of May. The Phillies are 42-20 since June 1.

The Mets had entered the game winners of six in a row and 15 of 17.

After taking the lead in the top of the 10th, the Phils went to David Robertson for the save.

Phillies pitching was excellent all night. Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez preceded Robertson with scoreless work.

Both starting pitchers delivered strong outings.

Ranger Suarez pitched seven innings of one-run ball for the Phillies. Max Scherzer did the same for the Mets.

With Kyle Schwarber sidelined with a sore right calf muscle, Stott moved up and batted leadoff for the Phillies. Stott had three hits, including a leadoff double in the top of the first inning. He came around to score on a base hit by Bohm as the Phillies took an early 1-0 lead on Scherzer.

The Mets tied the game in the bottom of the second. Suarez allowed a leadoff walk to Pete Alonso, a double to left by Darin Ruf and a sacrifice fly to Mark Canha. The damage could have been worse in the inning, but first baseman Suarez and first baseman Rhys Hoskins both made strong defensive plays to hold the Mets at a run.

The Phils had their chances against Scherzer. He gave up nine hits, but the Phils left nine men on base in the first nine innings, including the bases loaded in the second. They also left two runners in scoring position in the fourth and one in the eighth.