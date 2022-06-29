Phillies promote prospect Darick Hall to majors

Phillies promote slugger Darick Hall, will make MLB debut Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Looking to add some left-handed pop to their lineup after losing Bryce Harper to a broken left thumb, the Phillies are calling up Darick Hall from Triple A, according to a source.

Hall, 26, belted his 20th homer for Triple A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday night. He is expected to be the Phillies’ designated hitter Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have not confirmed Hall’s promotion, nor have they announced a corresponding roster move.

Hall was the team’s 14th-round draft pick out of Dallas Baptist University in 2016. He has hit 118 homers in six minor-league seasons. In 72 games at Triple A this season, he was hitting .269 with 18 doubles, 67 RBIs and a .894 OPS. His 20 homers were tied for the most in Triple A.

