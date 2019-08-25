Phillies Postgame Live crew mystified by lack of discipline for Phillies

Sunday's 3-2 loss in Miami ended an ugly weekend for the Phillies. They dropped two of three to the Marlins after appearing to build momentum in Boston with two wins.

A play Sunday that stuck out even though it did not affect the score was Cesar Hernandez's long single. Hernandez admired a deep line drive down the line and jogged three-quarters of the way to first base before realizing the ball was not high enough to go out. He was held to a single but picked up when Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer.

Hernandez was spoken to by teammates - Jay Bruce was shown on the broadcast putting his hand on Hernandez's shoulder in the dugout and saying, "You can't do that."

Hernandez was not benched though, and the Phillies Postgame Live crew was mystified. Time and again this season, the Phillies have opted against benching a player for a mid-game transgression, with Maikel Franco the lone exception.

