Phillies play the Padres after Marchan's 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (37-39, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-24, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (5-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-3, 3.48 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -154, Padres +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Diego Padres after Rafael Marchan's four-hit game on Monday.

Philadelphia has a 48-24 record overall and a 28-10 record at home. The Phillies have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.15.

San Diego has a 37-39 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The Padres have the highest team batting average in the NL at .259.

Tuesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 16 home runs while slugging .457. Alec Bohm is 15-for-42 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles and 10 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 12-for-36 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.