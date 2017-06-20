Phillies place Jerad Eickhoff on DL with upper back strain

CSN Philly’s Jim Salisbury reports that the Phillies have placed starter Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day disabled list with an upper back strain. First baseman Brock Stassi was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Eickhoff, 26, pitched well in his most recent start against the Diamondbacks, tossing six innings of one-run ball. Overall, he’s carrying a disappointing 4.81 ERA with a 65/30 K/BB ratio in 76 2/3 innings.

It is not yet clear how the Phillies plan to fill Eickhoff’s spot in the rotation. Mark Appel, Jake Thompson, and Thomas Eshelman are potential options for promotions to the majors.

Stassi, 27, made the Phillies’ Opening Day roster, but struggled through the first two months, batting .197/.290/.361 in 69 plate appearances. The Phillies optioned him to Double-A Reading earlier this month for a couple games, then moved him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. That seemed to do the trick, as Stassi hit .325 in 40 combined at-bats.

