Phillies place Jean Segura on injured list, Bryce Harper out of lineup

The Phillies’ hottest hitter is on the 10-day injured list.

Second baseman Jean Segura injured his left groin running the bases on Tuesday night and was placed on the IL before Wednesday night’s game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The team recalled infielder Nick Maton from Triple A.

Losing Segura’s bat is a blow to the Phillies. He is hitting a team-high .332 with 11 hits in his last five games. He went 12 for 28 with three extra-base hits and eight RBIs on the team's recently completed 6-2 homestand and had two walk-off hits to help the Phillies briefly get over .500.

Bryce Harper was also injured Tuesday night. He suffered a recurrence of the lower back soreness that plagued him late last season and cost him a game earlier this season. He was out of the lineup Wednesday night but could play over the weekend in San Francisco. The Dodgers have lefty Clayton Kershaw on the mound Wednesday night. Harper is just 5 for 27 (.185) with 14 strikeouts lifetime against Kershaw.

The Phillies have lost two in a row to the Dodgers. Here is their lineup for Wednesday night’s series finale:

Odubel Herrera CF

Rhys Hoskins 1B

J.T. Realmuto C

Andrew McCutchen LF

Alec Bohm 3B

Luke Williams 2B

Brad Miller RF

Ronald Torreyes SS

Zack Wheeler P

