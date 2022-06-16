Phillies pitching updates; who might help in second half of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

WASHINGTON – A few Phillies pitching updates:

- Zach Eflin is a go for Sunday’s start against the Nationals.

Eflin left Tuesday’s game after six innings and 80 pitches because of tightness in his surgically repaired right knee. Team doctors have examined Eflin and he has been cleared to pitch. He will throw a bullpen session Friday in preparation for Sunday’s start.

The Phillies exercised caution when Eflin’s right knee tightened up Tuesday. The pitcher had surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in that knee in September.

- The Phillies and Nationals will play a doubleheader on Friday. Ranger Suarez (4-4, 4.40) will face right-hander Joan Adon (1-10, 6.95) in the afternoon game. Bailey Falter (0-2, 4.20) will be added from Triple A for the nightcap. He will oppose right-hander Paolo Espino (0-1, 2.08).

Manager Rob Thomson said Garrett Stubbs would start one of the games behind the plate on Friday.

- Looking down the road, it’s possible that the Phillies could get second-half contributions from three left-handers who are coming back from injury and building their workloads with competitive innings in the minors.

Reliever Ryan Sherriff (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch for Triple A Lehigh Valley on Friday night. Reliever JoJo Romero (elbow) is scheduled to get an inning for Class A Clearwater on Friday. Starter Kent Emanuel (elbow) is scheduled to pitch for Double A Reading on Sunday.

All three pitchers have big-league time.

“Absolutely,” Thomson said when asked if the three pitchers could be factors with the big-league club during the second half of the season.

Reliever Sam Coonrod is still recovering from a shoulder injury. His timetable is not clear.

- In other injury news, infielder Johan Camargo continues to work his way back from a sprained right knee. He could be ready to play in the minors next week, Thomson said.