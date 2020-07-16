Phillies notes on Scott Kingery, Aaron Nola, Zach Eflin, Jake Arrieta and catching prospect Rafael Marchan

A few notes after the Phillies' workout Wednesday night …

• Scott Kingery was the designated hitter for the second night in a row in an intrasquad game. He produced a couple of hard-hit line drives. On Tuesday night, he swatted an opposite-field homer. In other words, he's swinging it pretty well.

Kingery is penciled in to get his first work at second base in Thursday night's intrasquad game. The final call will be made when he shows up to the ballpark and manager Joe Girardi and the athletic training staff gauge how he feels.

Kingery battled coronavirus in June and reported to camp late so team officials want to be sure he's ready for the season opener a week from Friday. So far, he's looked pretty good.

A better read on Kingery's readiness should come by Tuesday. The Phils play exhibition games at Washington, at home against Baltimore and at the Yankees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively. Kingery should get work in a couple of those games.

• Girardi said Aaron Nola would start at Washington on Saturday night.

• Zach Eflin, who had been bothered by back spasms, threw a bullpen on Wednesday and felt good. He will pitch a simulated game on Saturday. If healthy, Eflin is expected to open the season in the rotation.

• Minor league catching prospect Rafael Marchan and lefty reliever Austin Davis will join the club on Thursday, Girardi said. Both were out with a "medical illness," Girardi said.

Marchan caught Girardi's eye with his defensive soundness in Clearwater in February and March.

• Here are the pitchers for Thursday night's intrasquad game:

Team 1

Jake Arrieta (4 innings)

Enyel De Los Santos (3)

Victor Arano (1)

Reggie McClain (1)







Team 2

Nick Pivetta (4)

Spencer Howard (3)

Damon Jones (2)





Pivetta is battling Vince Velasquez for the fifth starter's job. Velasquez has looked good in two outings.

Story continues

More on the Phillies

Phillies notes on Scott Kingery, Aaron Nola, Zach Eflin, Jake Arrieta and catching prospect Rafael Marchan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia