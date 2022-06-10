Phillies notes on Jose Alvarado, Johan Camargo, Matt Vierling and Scott Kingery

Phillies notes on Alvarado, Camargo, Vierling and Kingery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies made a roster move prior to Friday's series opener against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks, activating Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and outrighting Scott Kingery to Triple A.

Kingery spent three days on the Phillies' active roster, appearing once as a defensive replacement at second base for an inning.

Wheeler had to be activated Friday because a player can spend only three days maximum on the paternity list. He will start Saturday opposite D-backs lefty Madison Bumgarner.

The Phillies are back to carrying three bench players: backup catcher Garrett Stubbs and whoever doesn't start that night's game in center field from the group of Mickey Moniak, Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling.

Vierling is also making himself an option at second base, which increases his versatility and worth to the Phillies as they deal with injuries to Jean Segura, Johan Camargo and Nick Maton.

"Anywhere in the outfield, both corner infield spots and second base, he looks pretty smooth out there," manager Rob Thomson said pregame Friday. "He's an athlete, he moves around well, he's got a lot of tools, he's got a lot of value for us."

Camargo (right knee strain) is starting to feel better, Thomson said, and while he didn't do any baseball activities on Friday, it sounds like that's not far off. He is first eligible to return from the IL on June 16 though it's unclear if he will. Camargo is obviously important to this team as its best defensive infielder.

What about Alvarado?

Jose Alvarado has been at Triple A since May 27. He has made four scoreless appearances for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with five strikeouts and one walk.

When might he be back?

"He's still pitching well. We don't know when we're going to bring him back here, but we do know that he's on our radar," Thomson said. "He's pitching well, he's throwing strikes and it's actual strikes, it's not pitches outside of the zone that guys are chasing. He's throwing strikes and running the ball through the zone. We're happy with that because he can be a force."