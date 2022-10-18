Phillies NLCS roster: David Robertson active vs. Padres

Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series.

Reliever David Robertson is on the roster.

He replaces Nick Nelson.

Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.

Robertson was not active for that series.

The right-hander proved his health with a bullpen session in San Diego on Monday. He also went through fielding drills.

Having Robertson's arm and experience is a plus for the Phillies. He has pitched in 34 postseason games, most of anyone on the staff.

Robertson will be part of manager Rob Thomson's late-game bullpen mix along with lefties Brad Hand and Jose Alvarado and right-handers Zach Eflin and Seranthony Dominguez.

On the position side, the Phillies' roster remains the same.

Here is the Phillies' NLCS roster:

Pitchers (13): Left-handers -- Jose Alvarado, Bailey Falter, Brad Hand and Ranger Suarez

Right-handers -- Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs

Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott

Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Dalton Guthrie, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling

