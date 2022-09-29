Phillies, Nationals to play doubleheader Friday because of Hurricane Ian

Schedule change: Phillies to play doubleheader Friday in D.C. originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CHICAGO -- Hurricane Ian has forced changes in the Phillies' schedule for their upcoming series in Washington.

The Phillies and Nationals will play a separate admission doubleheader on Friday. Game times will be 1 and 7 p.m.

The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. If Saturday's game is rained out, a doubleheader will be played on Sunday.

The two teams had initially been scheduled to play a single game Friday night followed by a doubleheader Saturday and a single game on Sunday.

Bailey Falter will start Friday afternoon's game for the Phillies. Noah Syndergaard will start the night game. Kyle Gibson and Zack Wheeler will be the starters Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Phillies are going right down to the wire in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought. They had lost four in a row and entered Thursday's game against the Cubs with a half-game lead over Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. After Thursday, there will be seven games remaining in the regular season, four in Washington and three in Houston.