Phillies move Noah Syndergaard to bullpen with Zack Wheeler set to return

Syndergaard moves to bullpen as Phillies set pitching rotation for big week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ATLANTA -- The Phillies have set their starting pitching rotation for the next week and it does not include Noah Syndergaard.

Bailey Falter will remain in the rotation while Syndergaard moves to a multi-inning relief role the next two turns through.

Syndergaard is expected to start one of the games in a doubleheader in Washington on October 1.

In the meantime, he will piggyback with Zack Wheeler, who will return to the rotation Wednesday night after missing five starts with right elbow/forearm inflammation. The Phillies will closely monitor Wheeler's pitch count over his next two starts and Syndergaard will pick him up out of the bullpen after he departs.

Manager Rob Thomson said Falter earned the right to stay in the rotation after filling in since the end of July, first for Zach Eflin and then for Wheeler. The Phillies had won all six of Falter's starts over that span. The lefty started Sunday in Atlanta.

Syndergaard was acquired from the Angels at the trade deadline. He has given the team valuable innings, but over his last four starts has allowed 30 hits and 15 runs in 22 innings.

"It's not that Syndergaard hasn't pitched well," Thomson said. "But Bailey has done his job and earned it.

"The way it sets up, we need to build Wheels up so Syndergaard will piggyback with him the next couple before starting in the doubleheader."

Thomson said Syndergaard took the news, "Tremendous. He's a pro."

So here is the Phillies' rotation for the coming homestand:

Tuesday night vs. Toronto: Kyle Gibson vs. RHP Ross Stripling

Wednesday night vs. Toronto: Zach Wheeler vs. RHP Kevin Gausman

Thursday night vs. Atlanta: Ranger Suarez vs. TBA

Friday night vs. Atlanta: Aaron Nola vs. TBA

Saturday afternoon vs. Atlanta: Bailey Falter vs. TBA

Sunday afternoon vs. Atlanta: Gibson vs. TBA

The Phillies will have to subtract a pitcher to make room for Wheeler on the roster before his start Wednesday.